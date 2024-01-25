Park Shin Hye 'feels the same way' taking on first project since marriage and pregnancy in Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik which will be released in January. Fans eagerly anticipate its premiere as this would mark Park Shin Hye's first project since marriage and pregnancy and Park Hyung Sik's first romantic comedy in 6 years. The two actors reunited for this drama in 10 years. They had previously worked together in the hit series The Heirs.

Park Shin Hye reveals her feelings about working with Park Hyung Sik on Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye would be marking her comeback on the small screen with the romantic comedy Doctor Slump alongside Park Hyung Sik. This project would be her first since her marriage with Choi Tae Joon and childbirth. She opened up about her feelings on getting back to what she does best. She revealed why she chose Doctor Slump as her comeback. The actor commented that she wanted to show what she's good at. Adding on she explained, 'Why don't I do what I'm good at for the first time in a while?' Park Shin Hye is known for her work in romantic comedies.

Park Shin Hye also shared her feelings about working after childbirth. She said that she has many happy moments these days. Elaborating she added that she doesn't think her mindset has changed and that she has the same mindset when acting. She added, "I feel the same way". The Pinocchio actor also commented that she had a lot of fun filming because she knew Park Hyung Sik. She said, "He helped me a lot while working on the drama. I relied on him a lot."

More about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST. The drama tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul who are surgeons. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul who also goes through a tough time at work. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal.

