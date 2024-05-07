Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala Outfit Raises Eyebrows: Internet Reacts To Unexpected Bath Towel Ensemble

We had high hopes for Doja Cat for the 2024 Met Gala because she was more aligned with last year’s Met theme than any other celebrity. For those who may have forgotten, the rapper and singer arrived dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat.

However, as she ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year, she fell short of the event's theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, or the official dress code: The Garden of Time. Only Doja Cat knows what led her to interpret the aforementioned theme and dress code as a white bath towel equivalent.

The internet is not impressed with her look either. Here’s how online fashion gurus are reacting to the Paint The Town Red singer’s 2024 Met outfit.

Doja Cat sets the internet abuzz as she shows up in a bath towel paired with diamonds at the 2024 Met Gala

Doja’s look tonight also reminded some X users of Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori.

Check out some of the best internet reactions to Doja Cat’s 2024 Met Gala look here

Before Met, Doja Cat Stepped Out in a Bed Sheet for a Shopping Date with Beau Brett Nelson

Viral photos from the day before the Met Gala festivities showed Doja Cat strolling the streets wearing only a thong and a bed sheet, which she clutched around her chest for dear life.

Her boyfriend, who per Wion, is also her creative director, also accompanied her, and the duo were seen shopping in a high-end jewelry store. Contrary to Doja, Brett was dressed in an oversized pair of pants and sweatshirts, a watch, and a pair of sunglasses.