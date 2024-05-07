BLACKPINK’s Jennie has made it her mission to slay! Marking her second rodeo at the gala celebrating fashion on May 6 local time, the K-pop fashionista saw to it that she was on theme and became the talk of the green carpet as soon as she made her way in.

Jennie walks the Met Gala green carpet

With cameras flashing left, right, and center, the BLACKPINK member was right in her element posing for them. A royal blue alaïa fit adorning her snatched figure, Jennie put her fashion foot forward in this one. The train of her outfit was our absolute favorite. Once again, Jennie made heads turn with her fashion choice. While the K-pop idol had chosen something very classic for last year's Met Gala, this year she has opted for a bolder look with elegant makeup and accessories. Check out the full fit below.

The Met Gala which takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has been graced by Korean celebrities like BLACKPINK's Rosé, GOT7's Jackson Wang, NCT's Jhonny, CL, and many in the past. Jennie had attended the annual fundraiser in 2023.

Matching the dress code and theme of this year's Met Gala which is based on J.G. Ballard's short story The Garden on Time and the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition, Jennie embodies the element of sea.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Following this, Jennie launched her own agency OOD ATELIER along with her profile photos.

In March, Jennie teamed up with Matt Champion and released the track Slow Motion. The song marked Jennie's first release in the year 2024. Moreover, this was her first music since she launched her agency.

Jennie and Zico collaborated on their latest single Spot which was released on April 27. The song quickly became a fan favorite as it set several records.

