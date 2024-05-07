Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt says ‘there’s nothing more timeless than a saree’ as she steals hearts with her appearance

Actress Alia Bhatt has not just won over audiences in India but is also making a mark on the international stage. Alia recently made her second consecutive appearance at fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala 2024, and received a lot of love for her look in a floral saree.

Before going to walk on the carpet, she expressed her excitement in a conversation and shared her fondness for the saree.

Alia Bhatt felt that her second appearance at the Met Gala needed something ‘timeless’

In a chat with Vogue before walking the carpet at the Met Gala 2024, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt expressed her feelings about the big moment. She said, “I’m feeling great; I’m feeling very excited.” Alia further remarked, “Months of preparation, lots of conversation. It all builds up to this one moment. It's so real, but it’s also so special.”

Talking about her outfit for the grand occasion, Alia revealed that the designer behind the creation was Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She stated that while it was her second appearance at the Met Gala, she was wearing a saree at the event for the first time.

Discussing the reason behind choosing a saree, Alia mentioned that she felt the dress code of The Garden of Time needed something "timeless." She added, "There is nothing more timeless than a saree." Bhatt also spoke about the hand embroidery on her saree, disclosing that it was the work of more than 1900 hours and 163 craftspeople.

She concluded by saying, "I'm so excited to bring all of that out to the world for everybody to see because it has taken a lot of love, labor, and effort. And anything that’s gotten love and time lasts forever, like the garden.”

Before heading to the Met Gala, Alia posted a picture of her silhouette, teasing her Instagram followers with her look. She wrote in the caption, “Met set go.”

About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Jigra

On the acting front, Alia is gearing up for her action thriller film Jigra, which is slated for release on September 27, 2024. She is collaborating with The Archies actor Vedang Raina for this Vasan Bala directorial.

