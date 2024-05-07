Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt looks nothing short of a dream in hand-embroidered saree by Sabyasachi; see first PICS

Alia Bhatt, renowned as one of India's top actresses, is steadily solidifying her presence on the global stage. In 2023, she made her debut at the prestigious Met Gala event. Fast forward to 2024, and the actress once again graced the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.

This year's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code, The Garden of Time, provided the perfect backdrop for Alia to shine, and she did so flawlessly in a stunning ensemble.

Alia Bhatt radiates sheer elegance in her saree ensemble

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with her dreamy appearance at the Met Gala 2024. The actress donned a breathtaking saree crafted by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This pastel masterpiece, intricately hand-embroidered, took a staggering 1965 hours to bring to life, showcasing stunning floral designs.

Paired with elegant danglers, rings, and a hair accessory, Alia exuded sheer elegance, reminiscent of a fairy tale princess. Her flawless makeup and a chic messy bun added the perfect finishing touches to her enchanting look. Take a glimpse and be mesmerized:

Alia recently shared a black and white photo on her Instagram, standing by a window overlooking the majestic skyline of New York City. The actress looks mesmerizing in the saree adorned with floral designs. She captioned the post, "Met set go." Don't miss out on this stunning capture:

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Produced jointly by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film delves into a sibling relationship and features Vedang Raina alongside her.

The actress has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist.

