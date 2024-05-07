Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Channel Their Wicked Roles For The Green Carpet

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the Wicked co-stars, brought their A-game to the 2024 Met Gala that is currently underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The best friends, who had previously coordinated their outfits at the 2024 Oscars, posed for pictures together at the Met steps, looking ethereal in their respective Loewe and Thom Browne outfits. We’re decoding their looks in great detail below.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 2024 Met Gala Look explored

Erivo looked magnificent in a floor-length Thom Browne gown featuring abundant sequels and pink petals. She elevated her look even more with a black tie and diamond earrings. On the back of her head, she put on an enthralled bug pendant. For the makeup and glam part, the actress chose to wear extra long lashes and pink eyeshadows to complement the pink details on her majorly black dress.

As for Ariana Grande, the 7 Rings singer looked every bit divine in a white Loewe gown, featuring a pearl bodice and a flowy skirt. She, too, topped off her look with diamond ear accessories. On the red carpet, while chatting with Vogue, per Us Weekly, Grande gushed that pearls are her birthstone.

“It's just the perfect thing because pearls are made in the most unexpected way,” she said.

The thank you, next singer’s makeup included dramatic eyes, with her blonde hair styled in a slicked-back ponytail.

The theme and co-chairs of the glamorous Met Gala 2024

This year, the Met Gala is celebrating the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The official dress code for the glitzy affair was announced to be The Garden of Time, inspired by J.G. Ballard’s short story penned in the ‘60s.

Besides Vogue’s Anna Wintour, the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez. Also, acting as honorary co-chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew.