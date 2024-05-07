MET Gala 2024: Demi Moore Takes Over The Green Carpet Wearing 3D Gown From Harris Reed

Demi Moore graced the iconic 2024 Met Gala carpet in New York City for the first time since 2019. She arrived in a captivating black and pink floral ensemble designed by Harris Reed.

Moore stepped out bejeweled in Cartier emeralds paired with Reed’s on-theme floral artistry.

Demi Moore dazzles in Cartier and Harris Reed 3D gown

Demi Moore definitely understood the assignment as she walked in sporting an outfit inspired by the Queen of Hearts that was spot on with the Garden of Time theme. Made from wallpaper, her 3D dress designed by Harris Reed featured pink and white flower patterns over structured hips with round shoulders covered in jutting black arrows. Harris stressed the presence of thorns in his inspiration for this sartorial masterpiece.

The 61-year-old actress wore Cartier High Jewelry and debuted the Nature Sauvage collection's Chloris necklace and earrings. The Chloris set, named for the Greek nymph of spring, boasts platinum spirals with diamond centers surrounded by emeralds to represent dandelion seeds being blown away by wind.

To ensure a seamless match between them, Harris Reed created a gown using life-size paper measurements taken from this piece so that it would perfectly harmonize with it. The dress is made of velvet inspired by Reed's fall 2024 collection which had pink peonies printed onto double Duchess silk panels representing decay through wilting hand-painted silk organza flowers incorporated into them.

Demi Moore's Met Gala 2024 dress is made of vintage archival wallpaper

Harris Reed crafted the stunning attire using vintage archival wallpaper. Moore expressed to Vogue that she had been wanting to work with Reed for a long time and that this ethereal collab was meant to be. Moore also mentioned that the wallpaper gown is lightweight which enhances her flawless appearance.

Meanwhile, this marks Demi Moore's first appearance on the Met Gala green carpet since 2019 when the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion for which she rocked an outfit from Anthony Vacarello.

