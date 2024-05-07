Met Gala 2024: Netizens hail Alia Bhatt’s ‘princess' look; laud her for representing Indian culture in saree

Alia Bhatt keeps winning the hearts of the audience be it with her acting or her fashion. After making a stunning debut at the prestigious Met Gala last year in a pearl-drenched gown, the actress graced the event for the second consecutive time.

Alia wore a gorgeous saree for the Met Gala 2024, with the details of her outfit staying true to the theme. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over her look and also applauded her for representing Indian culture at the global stage.

Netizens are ‘obsessed’ with Alia Bhatt’s look at the Met Gala 2024

As soon as pictures and videos of Alia Bhatt making her appearance at the Met Gala 2024 surfaced on the internet, netizens on X (Twitter) showered her with immense love. They were in awe of her Sabyasachi saree, accessories, makeup, and hairstyle.

One person said, “Alia Bhatt truly came to slay at the Met Gala! The outfit is a pure work of art and a true fashion moment. Standing ovation for queen!”

A user exclaimed, “Alia bhatt at the met gala 2024 in a saree representing her culture globally and pap screaming her name outta their lungs, she came a long way.”

One netizen remarked, “Alia bhatt wearing a sabyasachi saree at the met gala 2024 and showing everyone how it’s done.”

A tweet read, “Alia Bhatt looks amazing. Honor her culture but on theme. The jewelry is NEXT LEVEL.”

Another post said, “Favorite look of the night so far. Alia Bhatt always kills in pastels and I adore the way they've styled her hair.”

A user praised, “alia bhatt in sabyasachi now that is how you keep up with the theme!!! garden of time? awakening beauty? timeless. yes. beyond obsessed with this. ITS EVERYTHING. THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE ALIA BHATT.”

One person stated, “alia bhatt is the best dressed already sorry.”

Check out more reactions:

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: When Alia Bhatt revealed her wish to wear ‘Gucci-inspired saree' to fashion's biggest night