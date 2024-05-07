Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids makes history becomeing first K-pop group to grace red carpet; channels dapper fits in dynamic entry

K-pop boy group Stray Kids have made their way to the prestigious red carpet and we are in awe. Check out their full looks inside.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on May 07, 2024 | 04:38 AM IST | 4.2K
Stray Kids at Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images
Stray Kids at Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images

Stray Kids has officially become the first-ever K-pop boy group to be on the revered red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala. In a historic move that is sure to be talked about for days, the eight boys looked dapper in suits following a black, white and red theme overall. 

Stray Kids reawakens Met Gala

With the hashtag made trending by fans, Stray Kids stepped onto the grand Met Gala red carpet in custom Tommy Hilfiger fits. Initially starting out in jackets, viewers were in for a surprise as the octet went on to reveal tailored fits below. An ode to the theme The Garden of Time, the boys put their fashion foot forward in sleek fits celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Stray Kids at Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images

Credits: Getty Images
