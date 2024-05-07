Stray Kids has officially become the first-ever K-pop boy group to be on the revered red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala. In a historic move that is sure to be talked about for days, the eight boys looked dapper in suits following a black, white and red theme overall.

Stray Kids reawakens Met Gala

With the hashtag made trending by fans, Stray Kids stepped onto the grand Met Gala red carpet in custom Tommy Hilfiger fits. Initially starting out in jackets, viewers were in for a surprise as the octet went on to reveal tailored fits below. An ode to the theme The Garden of Time, the boys put their fashion foot forward in sleek fits celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.