Doctor Slump: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are all hearts in off-screen stills for romance medical drama

Doctor Slump, the highly anticipated JTBC drama, is building excitement for its premiere on January 27 with exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses. In the newly revealed stills, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are captured diligently preparing for their roles in the medical series.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are charming as ever in new Doctor Slump stills

JTBC's highly anticipated drama Doctor Slump is generating excitement as it gears up for its premiere, offering a sneak peek behind the scenes through newly released photos. The captivating stills feature the dynamic duo, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, immersing themselves in their roles as medical professionals facing burnout.

In one glimpse into the production, Park Hyung Sik is seen diligently rehearsing his scenes, meticulously checking lines and coordinating movements with director Oh Hyun Jong before the actual filming takes place. The dedication of the actors is evident as they give their all during both rehearsals and filming, leaving a lasting impression on the set.

A particularly striking image captures Park Shin Hye fully absorbed in her character once the cameras start rolling, showcasing her commitment to delivering a compelling performance. The chemistry between the two leads is expected to go beyond viewers' expectations, promising a delightful viewing experience.

The behind-the-scenes shots reveal not only the actors' professionalism but also their playful side, as they send adorable hearts to the camera, undoubtedly winning the hearts of the audience even before the drama airs.

A representative of the drama expressed confidence in the upcoming series, stating, "Actors Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, both seasoned in romantic comedies, will undoubtedly showcase outstanding acting skills and chemistry that will exceed expectations."

As anticipation builds for the premiere of Doctor Slump, fans can look forward to witnessing the stellar performances of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, who are poised to deliver a refreshing and heartwarming take on the challenges faced by medical professionals.

More details about upcoming medical romance, Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump, an upcoming romantic comedy, follows the unexpected journey of two former rivals, Park Hyung Sik as Yeo Jung Woo, a successful plastic surgeon facing a career crisis, and Park Shin Hye as Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist dealing with burnout.

Ha Neul, known for her dedication to studies, immerses herself in the demanding medical field, seeking change from her monotonous life. In contrast, Yeo Jung Woo, once a top student and star doctor, confronts a crisis after a bizarre medical malpractice incident. The series promises a mix of romance and comedy as it explores the intertwined fates of these characters.

Doctor Slump premieres on January 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST, delivering a heartwarming narrative of love, unexpected twists, and the resilience of two professionals facing life's challenges.

