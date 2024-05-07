Met Gala 2024: Co-Chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny And More Stars Attend Anna Wintour's Pre-Event Dinner
Met Gala co-chairs grace the pre-event dinner and bring their fashion A game! Zendaya, one of the co-chairs, reveals the moment she will be dreading the most on the big day, find out!
A star-studded pre-Met Gala party!
The editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, hosted her highly-anticipated, exclusive pre-gala party, drawing in a slew of A-list celebrities. The event's co-chairs, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, showcased their impeccable fashion sense.
Celebrities at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala party
Zendaya, 27, stuck to this year’s Met Gala dress code, The Garden of Time, and wore a white vintage lace John Galliano gown attached to a sheer pink top adorned with butterflies. She paired the dress from the designer’s Fall collection with white Christian Louboutin heels.
The Challengers actress completed the look with a chic wavy hairdo on her shoulder-length blonde hair.
Fellow co-chair, pop star, and fitness icon JLo flaunted Diana Qerimi’s black strapless gown with crystal-like detailing. She paired her chic black gown with massive black Casadei platform heels. Contrary to Zendaya, the 54-year-old actress rocked a sleek ponytail and rounded it off with statement diamond earrings.
The Thor star and fellow co-star looked dapper in a navy blue animal print blazer over a black satin shirt. His orange-tinted sunglasses sold the whole look. He posed with his wife, Elsa Pataky, who looked dazzling in a satin lavender shirt layered with a blue sequin blazer, matching shorts, and black stilettoes.
How can we forget Bad Bunny, the fourth co-chair of the event? The rapper’s theme for the pre-Met party was casual chick. He rocked a simple look with a white T-shirt, long black coat, black pants, and shoes and looked stylish. He wore glasses and a baseball cap and carried a statement bag to complete the look.
Stars are prepping for the big event tomorrow
The highly-anticipated Met Gala 2024 will be held in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which is also the title of the upcoming Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit.
Zenadaya will be returning to the red carpet after a five-year hiatus and is dreading the walk through the iconic Met gala stairs. "Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years. So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while," she said during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on April 23.
The Dune actress talked about attributing fashion to playing a “character” in real life because her job sometimes feels “a little weird and awkward.”
“I'm more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters. 'I'm this woman today who wears a green suit.' You get to embody this character for a day, and clothes can do that for you," she continued.