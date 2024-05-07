Met Gala 2024: Co-Chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny And More Stars Attend Anna Wintour's Pre-Event Dinner

Met Gala co-chairs grace the pre-event dinner and bring their fashion A game! Zendaya, one of the co-chairs, reveals the moment she will be dreading the most on the big day, find out!

By Shreya Patnaik
Published on May 06, 2024  |  11:48 PM IST |  246
Getty Images
Jennier Lopez and Zendaya arrive at Anna Wintour's pre-event dinner (via Getty Images)

A star-studded pre-Met Gala party!

The editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, hosted her highly-anticipated, exclusive pre-gala party, drawing in a slew of A-list celebrities. The event's co-chairs, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, showcased their impeccable fashion sense.

 

 

Celebrities at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala party 

Zendaya, 27, stuck to this year’s Met Gala dress code, The Garden of Time, and wore a white vintage lace John Galliano gown attached to a sheer pink top adorned with butterflies. She paired the dress from the designer’s Fall collection with white Christian Louboutin heels.

The Challengers actress completed the look with a chic wavy hairdo on her shoulder-length blonde hair. 

Fellow co-chair, pop star, and fitness icon JLo flaunted Diana Qerimi’s black strapless gown with crystal-like detailing. She paired her chic black gown with massive black Casadei platform heels. Contrary to Zendaya, the 54-year-old actress rocked a sleek ponytail and rounded it off with statement diamond earrings. 

The Thor star and fellow co-star looked dapper in a navy blue animal print blazer over a black satin shirt. His orange-tinted sunglasses sold the whole look. He posed with his wife, Elsa Pataky, who looked dazzling in a satin lavender shirt layered with a blue sequin blazer, matching shorts, and black stilettoes. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

How can we forget Bad Bunny, the fourth co-chair of the event? The rapper’s theme for the pre-Met party was casual chick. He rocked a simple look with a white T-shirt, long black coat, black pants, and shoes and looked stylish. He wore glasses and a baseball cap and carried a statement bag to complete the look. 

Advertisement

 

 

Stars are prepping for the big event tomorrow

The highly-anticipated Met Gala 2024 will be held in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which is also the title of the upcoming Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit.

Zenadaya will be returning to the red carpet after a five-year hiatus and is dreading the walk through the iconic Met gala stairs. "Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years. So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while," she said during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on April 23. 

Advertisement

The Dune actress talked about attributing fashion to playing a “character” in real life because her job sometimes feels “a little weird and awkward.” 

“I'm more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters. 'I'm this woman today who wears a green suit.' You get to embody this character for a day, and clothes can do that for you," she continued. 

 

 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shreya Patnaik

Shreya, a content writer

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles