Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani looks magnificent and oh-so-dreamy in saree gown ft long floral train; see FIRST PICS

Sanchi Gupta
May 07, 2024
Isha Ambani is celebrated for her intelligence and impeccable fashion sense. The daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has been a notable presence at the prestigious Met Gala event on multiple occasions in the past. In 2024, she once again adorned the world's most glamorous fashion event.

Isha Ambani looks magnificent and oh-so-dreamy in saree gown

This year's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code, The Garden of Time, served as the ideal canvas for Isha to showcase her style, and she did so effortlessly in a breathtaking ensemble.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared photos of Isha Ambani's MET Gala outfit on Instagram. Isha looked stunning in a custom-made, hand-embroidered couture sari gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the post saying, "Insane insane insane."

Fans also showered the post with love, leaving overflowing comments. One user praised the jewelry, saying, "The jewelry! Insane." Another remarked, "Straight out of a fairy tale." Yet another commented, "WOW!!!!!!!!!!!" while someone else described the look as "Elegant and amazing."

Take a look:


Credits: Instagram
