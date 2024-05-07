Shah Rukh Khan keeps asking 'kuch exciting laaye ho' every time he meets Abbas-Mustan; director duo spills beans

The renowned director duo Abbas-Mustan teamed up with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in beloved films such as Baazigar and Baadshah, cherished by audiences even today. Abbas-Mustan recently revealed that they are trying their best to make it happen. However, they are yet to find a script that is tailored for the superstar.

Abbas-Mustan reveals why they haven't worked with STK after Baadshah

In a chat with Radio Nasha, Abbas-Mustan explained why they haven't worked with Shah Rukh Khan after Baadshah. They mentioned having numerous discussions, and whenever they meet Khan, he treats them with respect and gives them time, showing he hasn't changed. They expressed their certainty of working with him again but clarified they currently lack a suitable script.

The director duo added that Khan always asks them, "Kuch exciting laaye ho?”, every time they meet up but they haven't found anything fresh for him yet. They emphasized not wanting to collaborate just for the sake of it and praised Khan's versatility, stating they'd definitely team up if they find the right script.

Meanwhile, the Jawan actor recently gave an update about his next film. In an interview with Star Sports, he said, "He said, "I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I'll take some time off. I told the whole team (Kolkata Knight Riders) ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon.

(I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’d come to their matches. Fortunately, I’ve my next shoot in July or August, we plan in June so it might start in June. It makes me happy to be here).”

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project

On the professional front, the actor will next share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the film titled, King. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that SRK will be playing the role of a ‘Don’ with some gray shades too. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. According to a source close to the development, King Khan will sport a long-haired look with a faint beard in King, and the makers are planning to surprise the audience with this avatar.