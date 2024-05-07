WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan shares wholesome moment with Prithvi Shaw's gf Nidhhi Tapadiaa; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan stands as the epitome of stardom. He is often hailed as the last of the stars. With his unparalleled acting talent, wit, and killer smile, he has garnered millions of fans not only in India but worldwide. His female fanbase, in particular, is incomparable. Meeting him in person is a one-of-a-kind experience for many.

Recently, when cricketer Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend, Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa had the opportunity to meet the superstar, she was completely smitten by his presence.

SRK's interaction with Prithvi Shaw's gf Nidhhi wins over the internet

The recent encounter between Shah Rukh Khan and Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend, Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa, during an IPL match has captured hearts across the internet. Nidhhi shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram, showcasing their delightful interaction filled with radiant smiles.

Clearly enamored, Nidhhi couldn't help but be charmed by SRK's warmth and affection. She captioned the post with a nod to one of SRK's iconic songs, "@iamsrk Main Agar Kahoon Tumsa Haseen Kaynaat Mein Nai Hai Kahin!" She also dropped a comment saying, "Thank you for this moment."

The post garnered an outpouring of comments from Nidhhi's followers. One remarked, "The way he hugs and then keeps his hand on the head as a gesture of respect to the young ones... we have so much to learn from him." Another commented, "Lucky girl.... pichle janam kuch toh acha kiya hai."

Another follower expressed, "Girl casually living our dreams." Another wondered, "How does it feel to be god’s favorite?" while someone else praised, "He's the man every woman needs in her life."

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The superstar is gearing up for his next project, The King, an action thriller. Notably, this film marks the big screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The King will also feature action sequences overseen by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed King Khan in Pathaan.

