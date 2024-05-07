Met Gala 2024: Brie Larson Fails To Impress The Internet With Her Green Carpet Outfit

The Met Gala isn't just known for the huge list of celebrities, it is also an event that celebrates high-class fashion and a theme that dazzles everyone. While a lot of stars are being appreciated for understanding the assignment perfectly, Brie Larson, however, has left the internet in doubt with her sartorial choice.

Why is the internet unimpressed by one of the most powerful Avengers? Let's learn.

Brie Larson leaves the internet unimpressed with Met Gala 2024 look

Now that the Met Gala has opened its gates and sorted the topmost security to welcome the stars not just from Hollywood, the celebrities are showing up dressed in their most creative attire, on the green carpet.

As the photos from one of the most huge events in the movie as well as the music industry have started to slowly grip the internet, the netizens are appreciating the efforts taken by the stars, and working towards the theme of this year, which is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

While the above-mentioned theme also goes hand in hand with the dress code, The Garden of Time, one particular star had left the internet in doubt over the outfit.

Brie Larson, known for her great acting skills and versatility was not so impressive this time as she arrived at the Met Gala 2024.

The star seemingly wore an orange dress while also donning a corset-type sheer bodice dress above that. This outfit that Larson wore for the grand event, has left the internet wondering why!

A user on X (formerly Twitter) went on to comment: “Omg Brie Larson needs to have a talk with Prada about what they did to her tonight. She is wearing a mosquito cage and she’s so pretty! #MetGala”

A few others expressed confusion by posting, “Brie Larson is wearing. something #MetGala,” along with her photo from the event.

Met Gala 2024 theme

The theme for this year's Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. This is one concept that has made the stars study it, and have their best outfits designed from their loved brands, for a night that will be remembered for years.

The Sleeping Beauties stems from the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s most recent exhibition.

