James Gunn Shares FIRST LOOK Of David Corenswet As Man Of Steel Wearing New Superman Suit For 2025 Movie

The new Superman has arrived!

David Corenswet steps in the shoes of Henry Cavil as America’s earnest superhero, the man of steel, aka Superman. The new poster of the 2025 film reveals Conrenswet in the iconic red and blue suit with an uncanny resemblance to Cavil’s Superman. Check out the poster.

The new Superman suit officially debuts

The James Gunn directorial, which changed its title from Superman: Legacy to simply Superman, released its first look. Corenswet, known for his roles in The Politician and Pearl, is getting his big break as the new Clark Kent in the 2025 film.

The new poster shows Superman sitting on a chair beside a giant window reflecting explosions in the sky. The superhero appears to be bracing for a battle, as his suit looks weathered and beaten up. This might be a hint at the action-packed film that’s awaiting the fans!

The cast of Superman 2025

It’s time for the new ensemble to carry on the legacy! Corenswet, best known for his supporting role in the Mia Goth starrer Ti West horror movie Pearl, will be joined by Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Brosnahan won the honor for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series.

Nicholas Hoult will revive the role of the savvy villain Lex Luther. Other cast members include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and more.

Rachel Brosnahan talks about the film

The creator of the film revealed the cast in February by posting a picture with the bunch on Instagram. Brosnahan, who will play Louis Lane, spoke to Variety about the DC film at this year’s SAG Awards.

“It was pretty amazing,” she said about the table read. She mentioned meeting her co-stars for the first time, hearing the story aloud, and summing it up as an “amazing” experience. The actress is thrilled to play the “smart, ambitious, and funny” character through Lane. “I have always loved Lois Lane,” she added.