PICS: Kang Tae Oh, Lee Sun Bin and more gather for script reading of upcoming rom-com The Potato Lab

The Potato Lab is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin in the leading roles. Ahead of its release, a glimpse of the cast appearing in the first script reading has been released. The plot of the series follows the story of two individuals and their unlikely love story at a research center.

On January 22, 2025, the production team of The Potato Lab released the script reading pictures featuring the show's cast. During the session, Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin can be seen immersed in the story while reading out specific scenes from the series. Moreover, the script reading was also attended by the director Kang Il Soo and writer Kim Ho Soo. Other cast members can also be seen, and everyone comes together with bright smiles to capture the moment they first gathered for the upcoming show.

Lee Sun Bin takes up the role of Kim Mi Gyeong, a potato researcher with 12 years of experience at the Potato Research Institute. Despite her appearance resembling that of an unemployed neighborhood resident, she surprises everyone the moment she speaks, spouting complex biological terms. She is a potato enthusiast dedicated to her work, secretly developing a superior potato variety named Mi Gyeong at the institute.

On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh takes on the role of So Baek Ho, a man with a killer smile, a soft voice, and stunning visuals straight out of a romance novel. However, beneath his charming exterior lies a solitary individual with no personal life, no friends, and a touch of roughness in his demeanor, making him a true outsider.

The supporting cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Hak Joo, Shin Hyun Seung, Seo Ji Hoon, Kim Ga Eun, Kwak Ja Hyung, Yoo Seung Mok, Woo Jeong Won, and more. The plot follows Kim Mi Kyeong, a devoted researcher whose life revolves entirely around potatoes, and So Baek Ho, a cold yet principled corporate director whose unexpected arrival turns her world upside down, leading to a surprising romance.

The K-drama is set to premiere on March 1, 2025.

