BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops ‘Amor Montage’ spoiler for solo comeback releasing on Valentine’s Day; SEE PICS

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has officially confirmed that she will be making her much-anticipated solo comeback this Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. Ahead of the album’s release, the K-pop star has released several images as spoilers. Fans have taken to Instagram to decipher the meaning behind the pictures.

On January 22, 2025, BLISOO released several spoiler images ahead of Jisoo’s solo comeback. The post is captioned, “SPOILER ALERT. STAY TUNED FOR FEBRUARY 14,” providing a glimpse of the album’s concept. In the image, the words AMOR and MONTAGE are prominently displayed in bold white text, positioned on the left and right sides, respectively. The text is framed by various graphic elements resembling a camera's viewfinder, including lines, small squares, and numerical sequences.

Previously, Jisoo’s solo comeback was announced with a teaser clip along with the release date. For a long time, rumors about the K-pop star’s comeback had been swirling, and now fans finally have confirmation.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has become a global icon following the group’s tremendous success. Alongside Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, Jisoo has cemented her name on the international stage. Beyond being a K-pop idol, she is also an accomplished actress who made her acting debut in Snowdrop back in 2021.

Since establishing her own label, BLISOO, in February, Jisoo has been focusing primarily on her acting career. She recently wrapped up filming for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, where she starred alongside industry heavyweights like Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Additionally, it was recently announced that Jisoo will be starring in the drama Monthly Boyfriend opposite Seo In Guk.

Moreover, the actress is all set to appear in the upcoming K-drama series Newtopia opposite Park Jeong Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul.

Advertisement

Apart from Park Jeong Min and Jisoo in the lead roles, the ensemble cast includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and more. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won, the show is set to be released on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Lim Ji Yeon reunites with The Glory co-star Song Hye Jin to show support for The Priest 2: Dark Nuns; SEE PICS