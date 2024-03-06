PLAVE becomes first virtual group to win music show with WAY 4 LUV; Candidates included LE SSERAFIM, NCT's Taeyoung and more

PLAVE is a virtual boy band which debuted on March 12, 2023, with their single album Asterum. Members include Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho and Hamin. They became the first virtual K-pop group to win a music show and made history. PLAVE were up against LE SSERAFIM, NCT's Taeyoung, Bibi and more artists. Here is everything you need to know about the group.

Virtual K-pop group PLAVE wins music show against LE SSERAFIM, NCT's Taeyoung, and more

On March 6, the virtual K-pop boy band PLAVE won Show Champion for their song WAY 4 LUV and made history as they became the first virtual K-pop group to do so. They were up against CRAVITY’s Love or Die, LE SSERAFIM’s EASY, BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang and NCT’s Taeyong’s TAP.

More about PLAVE

The virtual boy group PLAVE was formed in 2022 by VLast. The five-membered group includes Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho and Hamin. Yejun is the leader, rapper and producer of the group. Noah is a vocalist and also is involved with the production. Bamby is the dancer and choreographer who is also a vocalist. Eunho is the rapper, vocalist and producer. Hanmin is the rapper, dancer and choreographer.

The name PLAVE comes from Play + Rêve (Dream) which means that they strive to achieve their dreams in the new space.

The group debuted on March 12, 2023 with their first single album Asterum. Following that, they released their second EP, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come. This release quickly garnered more than a million views within 24 hours. They were also nominated as the Best Rookie Group at the 2023 Melon Music Awards. They are also very active on social media including YouTube live streams, Instagram, Weverse and more to constantly keep in touch with fans.

On February 26, they released Asterum: 134-1 with the title track WAY 4 LUV which won the music show.

