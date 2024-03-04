LE SSERAFIM makes history as the fastest K-pop girl group to have two albums entering top 10 of Billboard 200 with EASY

LE SSERAFIM has achieved an unprecedented milestone, as their latest album EASY entered the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts, making them the fastest K-pop girl group to have two of their albums achieve the feat.

LE SSERAFIM’s EASY enters the Top 10 on Billboard 200 charts creating history

On March 4, it was reported that the fourth-generation girl group’s latest mini album titled EASY debuted at no. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The announcement from Billboard, a popular weekly ranking chart in the US, has met with many praises and congratulations.

On this day, as EASY achieves this milestone, LE SSERAFIM also creates a new history. They are now the first K-pop girl group to have their two albums enter the top 10, so fast after release, on this prestigious chart.

Previously, their first studio album UNFORGIVEN, also claimed the top 10 entry in 2023, a it debuted at no. 6. Moreover, in 2022, their second EP ANTIFARGILE also peaked at no. 14, making EASY the group’s third chart entry overall.

With LE SSERAFIM attaining this achievement just two years after their debut, the realm of K-pop meets a new group of superstars, who have successfully cemented their popularity across the globe.

Furthermore, according to Luminate, the fierce girl group acquired a total of 9.80 million on-demand audio streams over the week of February 29 and also earned 410000 equivalent album units during the course of the same week.

Advertisement

This is indeed a historical moment for LE SSERAFIM, their fans, and the overall K-pop industry.

About LE SSERAFIM's third mini-album EASY

EASY is the third extended play by LE SSERAFIM, which was released on February 19, 2024. The album features a total of 7 tracks including the title track EASY and its two versions- Speed up and slowed + reverb.

The other four tracks are Swan Song, Smart, We Got So Much, and Good Bones.

Upon the premiere of their enticing music video of EASY, fans were wowed by the group’s extraordinary performance and talents. The album also bagged a trophy on the acclaimed Music Bank show, proving why they are one of the most promising K-op girl groups right now who are bound to pave the future of K-pop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Bicycle singer Chung Ha rewinds time in new MV teaser for upcoming solo EENIE MEENIE feat. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong