NCT’s TAEYONG drops second mini album TAP and music video for popping title track; Watch

NCT’s TAEYONG releases music video for title song TAP and his second mini album

TAEYONG of NCT has finally released his highly anticipated second mini album TAP. Along with the album, the NCT leader has also dropped the music video for the title song of the mini album of the same name TAP. The song is filled with bright and powerful energy and resonates with the K-pop singer’s personality and style.

TAEYONG has just released the music video for TAP along with his second mini album. The video showcases his impressive dance moves and his bold fashion choices. TAP is a one-of-a-kind hip-hop song with a catchy beat, featuring drums, groovy music, an 808 base track, and rock and blues guitar sounds. With its clever lyrics, this addictive track is a perfect blend of hip-hop and groovy vibes.

In the music video, TAEYONG truly shines like a star. He sings about showing a hint of interest, enough to keep the other person intrigued. As they dance together, their chemistry is undeniable, and the person can't help but keep tapping along to the beat. The song itself has a chorus that sticks in your head and a rap that gets you hyped, accompanied by a mix of different musical instruments. TAEYONG's witty and cool hip-hop persona takes center stage in the video, while also conveying a message that he'll continue to act as desired and keep the addictive chemistry alive.

Watch the TAEYONG's TAP music video here.

More about TAEYONG’s second mini album TAP

The leader of NCT127, TAEYONG has a unique style and has been demonstrating his musical talent and prowess with songs that stand out and have a suave vibe. TAP by TAEYONG is a hip-hop and hyped-up track and the title song of his latest second mini album of the same name, with modern drums, groovy music, and addictive rap and music. The second mini-album features six songs and was simultaneously released along with the music video and is streaming now on all music platforms. Listen and groove now!

