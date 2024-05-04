A closer look at 7-foot-long Darth Vader as Home Depot reveals the decor to celebrate Star Wars Day

In a galaxy close by, US home improvement retailer Home Depot has unveiled a Darth Vader statue that is larger than life. Standing seven feet tall, the Sith Lord was revealed on May 4, Star Wars Day, and can add darkness to any living space.

The Dark Lord descends on home decor

Be terrified of Darth Vader wielding his iconic red lightsaber as part of your home decoration. The Sith Lord comes with motion sensor activation, which will see him detect passersby as he plays back some of his classic menacing sounds.

According to a statement from Home Depot, even the most devout Jedi will be tempted to turn to the dark side after seeing this figure.

Bringing Star Wars home

Those looking to bring the force into their homes can purchase the Darth Vader statue from the Home Depot website for $299, a striking addition for any Star Wars fan.

That's not all, though! The package also includes a Death Star pumpkin for Halloween, candy cane lightsabers, and a Death Star ornament so you can keep the force alive all year round.

May the fourth be with you

But why May 4th? The date has become known as Star Wars Day thanks to the pun on ‘may the force be with you.’ The phrase first appeared in a London newspaper in 1979 when well-wishers congratulated Margaret Thatcher on her new role as Prime Minister.

Since then, ‘May 4th Be With You’ has been embraced around the world by fans of George Lucas’ sci-fi franchise. While not an official holiday, Lucasfilm and Disney have taken it upon themselves to recognize Star Wars Day each year.

Fans celebrate by hosting events such as festivals, and special retail deals are made available as companies take advantage of excitement about what is happening in galaxies far away.

So whether you’re a Jedi or Sith lord yourself, come May 4, there’s something for everyone because now, thanks to Home Depot, we can bring that galaxy right into our living rooms.

