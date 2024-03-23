PLAVE's Yejun to temporarily reduce activities following early-stage vocal cord nodules diagnosis; DEETS inside

PLAVE's Yejun will temporarily scale back activities due to health concerns. Recently diagnosed with early-stage vocal cord nodules, Yejun's agency, VLAST, announced plans to prioritize his recovery and minimize scheduled engagements.

PLAVE's Yejun to take a step back from activities due to health concern

PLAVE's Yejun is set to temporarily scale back on his activities due to health concerns. VLAST, the agency representing the popular idol, announced on March 21 that Yejun had been diagnosed with early-stage vocal cord nodules. In light of this diagnosis, Yejun's schedule will be minimized to prioritize his recovery.

The agency emphasized Yejun's health as the utmost priority, ensuring he receives adequate rest and care during this period. Despite efforts to manage his condition, Yejun's throat health has deteriorated, prompting the need for reduced activities.

As a result, PLAVE live broadcasts and other scheduled appearances will be limited to facilitate Yejun's recovery journey. VLAST reassured fans, known as PLLIs, that they remain committed to the health and happiness of PLAVE members, pledging to provide the necessary support for Yejun's well-being.

Fans are encouraged to show understanding and support as adjustments are made to Yejun's schedule.

More details about PLAVE

PLAVE, the pioneering virtual K-pop boy band formed by VLAST, has swiftly risen to prominence since their debut on March 12, 2023, with the single album Asterum. Comprised of members Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin, PLAVE captivates audiences with their innovative concept, placing themselves in the imaginary realm of Asterum, where they connect with fans.

Advertisement

The group's meteoric ascent reached new heights on March 6, 2024, when they made history as the first virtual K-pop group to win Show Champion with their hit song WAY 4 LUV. This groundbreaking achievement underscored PLAVE's impact and influence within the industry.

With their fanbase steadily growing, PLAVE announced their concert, triggering a frenzy among fans. The presale tickets, available on Interpark Ticket, sold out within a mere 10 minutes, attesting to the group's immense popularity. Scheduled for April 13 and April 14, 2024, at the Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park, the concert promises to be a spectacular event, further solidifying PLAVE's position as trailblazers in the evolving landscape of K-pop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy 1 year with PLAVE: From visuals, concepts to discography; 4 reasons to stan K-pop's first virtual boy group