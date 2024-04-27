Who Was Ray Chan? All We Know About Longtime Marvel Production Designer As He Passes Away At 56

The Marvel Studios crew is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ray Chan. He was an amazing filmmaker who was born in Manchester in 1967 and unfortunately left us on Tuesday near his home in Wales. The studio officially announced the 56-year-old artist's death in a statement.

Who was Ray Chan?

Ray was an exceptional production designer who contributed significantly to the captivating visuals of the Marvel films. His creations, such as Xandar and the Sanctum Sanctorum used to bring depth and authenticity to the cinematic universe.

Beyond his amazing talent, Ray was cherished as a supportive colleague. Many who worked alongside him say it was a privilege to know him and work with him. He is survived by his wife Lindsay and their two young children, Caspar and Sebastian.

His absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Additionally, Chan made notable contributions to Marvel projects like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and was presently involved in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Chan first worked with Marvel Studios on Thor: The Dark World as the Supervising Art Director and went on to hold that position for several other Marvel World movies which include Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: End Game, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Guardians of Galaxy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Art Director also worked on several movies outside of Marvel Studios like National Treasure, Nanny McPhee, Blood Diamond, Robin Hood, Knight and Day and Dungeons & Dragons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He'll Be Missed': Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Ray Chan As Deadpool & Wolverine, Endgame Art Director Passes Away

Ray Chan is remembered by celebrities

Chan was a part of the production team for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine and his death has affected the Marvel Studios team. According to sources, the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is downright gutted about the sudden loss and that it has hit close to home for him.

Reynolds also took to X and wrote: "RIP Ray Chan. Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss." The whole crew members of the movie are devastated by the loss of their beloved colleague.

RIP Ray Chan



Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss.



There's an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us. As Production Designer, he was as important a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars.



I… pic.twitter.com/pL7MgFWGjn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2024

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito in a statement said that Ray was a good friend and an extremely talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention in each and every frame of the movie he worked on.

The late Art Director was also able to bring the best in any department he worked with. Marvel team also said that Ray was the nicest human and it was a pleasure to work with him who was very kind and generous. Chan will be missed by everyone at Marvel and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.

ALSO READ: Deadpool and Wolverine Teaser Out: Marvel Releases Teaser During Super Bowl 2024