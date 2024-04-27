'Proud Of You': Ashlyn Harris Reacts To Girlfriend Sophia Bush Coming Out As Queer In Public

Former soccer player Ashlyn Harris is proud of her girlfriend, Sophia Bush. The well-known actress who starred in One Tree Hill has just announced that she is queer in the most recent issue of Glamour magazine, and her partner couldn’t be happier.

On April 26, Harris took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the magazine’s cover with the words “Proud of you babe” superimposed on it. She used emojis to show that she was crying happy tears and sending all her love — an incredibly touching gesture for anyone celebrating this kind of milestone.

Sophia Bush discussed her coming out journey after divorce from Grant Hughes

The professional soccer player's relationship with Bush has been public since they began dating in the fall of 2023. So, it's no surprise that Harris celebrated Bush being featured in Glamour by sharing details about their relationship. In her essay for the publication, Bush writes about how she fell into self-doubt after getting married to entrepreneur Grant Hughes in 2022 and then found great joy when she started being honest about identifying as queer. Bush said, "I finally feel like I can breathe. I don't think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long."

Sophia Bush continued, "I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy — but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it — I am taking deep breaths again.” The One Tree Hill star added, “I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time.” She continued to chronicle their journey from meeting as friends in 2019 to becoming partners who lean on each other during times of heartache and change in the vulnerable essay.

Bush addressed accusations of infidelity in her relationship while she was exploring her queer identity

The Chicago P.D star was accused of infidelity shortly after she began seeing the ex-USWNT player. In response, she said, “The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous — that, to be crystal-clear, never happened — rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul-crushing work of my life? … It feels brutal.”

In September 2023 Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from Ali Krieger and almost immediately began seeing Sophia Bush. Harris and Krieger are parents to two children: Ocean and Sloane. Sophia talks about her first meeting with Harris and calls it fate.

One particular night they went to dinner together — just as pals — but wound up talking for hours about life and realizing they had a deep connection. Looking back, Bush can’t help but wonder whether their meeting was simple serendipity or if some cosmic string brought them together.

