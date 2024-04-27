'We'll Let You Know': Don Lemon Reveals He And Husband Tim Malone Have Already Started Family Planning After 3 Weeks Of Marriage

Picture this: a whirlwind romance, a dreamy wedding, and now the possibility of a new chapter in their love story. Well, that’s exactly the story of Don Lemon right now. Don Lemon, the familiar face from CNN, has something special to share with the world.

Just three weeks after his wedding with Tim Malone, Lemon shared that they are thinking of making their family a little bigger. You, you read that right! They’ve already started planning about having kids. Let’s dive into more details of their journey towards family planning.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone dream of a bigger family

Don Lemon is 58 years old and he just got married to Tim Malone who is 50 years old in New York. In an interview with E! News at the Time 100 Gala, Lemon spilled the beans about their future plans. After tying the knot with Malone, on April 6, Lemon said, "We are family planning. I can't tell you when." Lemon humorously added, "We already have three fur babies and I've only been married for three weeks. But yes, we are planning something and we'll let you know when."

Lemon jokingly remarked about Malone’s responsibility in the process, saying, “He’s going to have to do it though because his body will bounce back.” Well, Lemon might have not given any specific details about their family planning timeline, but he has assured us that he will share the news with us so keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone’s beautiful wedding

Tim and Don got engaged in 2019, after five years of being together. The couple shared their engagement news on Instagram in 2019. Tim specially proposed to Don with the help of their adorable pets. The pets wore special collars that had a sweet message, saying “Daddy Will You Marry Papa?”

And they finally got married at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. And guess what? Don and Tim had always dreamed of a classic church wedding, so it was kinda perfect for them. For the ceremony both, Tim and Don wore matching tuxedos with velvet jackets—Don’s was dark green while Tim’s was navy blue.

Their three adorable dogs—Barkley, Boomer, and Gus were also a part of the celebration. The couple was seen holding them while coming down from the church steps. With a guest list of 140 people, including their good friend Linda Thomas-Greenfield who is a big-shot ambassador, the wedding was full of fun and laughter.

What made Don Lemon leave CNN amid controversy?

Don Lemon's unexpected departure from CNN in 2023 left a lot of people puzzled. However, there were rumors of controversy brewing behind the scenes, involving accusations of misogyny and inappropriate behavior with fellow host Nikki Haley. Additionally, there were reports suggesting that he wasn't very kind to his colleagues either.

These remarks caused problems, even leading some guests to refuse to appear on Lemon’s show. So, CNN decided it was best for Don to leave.

