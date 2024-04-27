Earlier this year, in February, Kishwer Merchant was immersed in deep sorrow as she mourned the death of her pet dog, Pepsi. While the actress was still recovering from the grief, her heart was again broken into pieces by her second pet dog's death. Kishwer, on April 26, shared a heartfelt post briefing her pain on losing her furry baby, Frisky.

Remembering her dogs, Pepsi and Frisky, Kishwer Merchant penned a long note expressing her emotions on the irreplaceable loss. Let us have a look!

Kishwer Merchant's pet dog passes away

After Pepsi, Kishwer Merchant has lost her other pet dog, Frisky. The Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal actress went on her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with her furry babies. Expressing her grief over the profound loss, she penned a lengthy note.

Kishwer mentioned, "This is the picture I want to remember u both by full of life and energy.... am heartbroken today !! I can't explain how angry I am, u dint even give me a chance to say goodbye to u Frisky, why ? Thoda Ruk jaata , Pepsi Ko jaake 2 mahine bhi nahi hue the ! Just sleep now aaram se, eat well, meet Pepsi and fly u both..coz u deserve to be happy and smiling and not in pain Lot of unanswered questions frisky ..jawab chahiye mujhe Ek regret hamesha rahega, I wasn't there when u decided u couldn't take it anymore! I love u Frisky." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Look at the post here:

Celebs react to Kishwer's post

Expressing their heartfelt emotions on the sad occasion, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Shrenu Parikh reacted to Kishwer Merchant's heartwrenching post. While the former dropped a sad emoji, the Ishqbaaz fame inquired about the incident. Shrenu's comment read, "What when did this happen." Further, one of the netizens remarked, "I am feeling sooo sooo sad Have fun bachas both of you together along with other furry frnds."

For the unversed, Kishwer Merchant is known for shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She also participated in Bigg Boss 9.

ALSO READ: Govinda buries hatchet with Krushna Abhishek by attending niece Arti Singh's wedding; revisiting mama-bhanja feud