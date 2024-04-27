Anupamaa, April 27, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama viewing the news of her elimination from the Superstar Chef competition. She gets emotional. Yashdeep comes and consoles her. Anupama loses all hope and feels remorseful about not being able to save Yashdeep’s restaurant. She says she should go back to India. Yashdeep tells Anupama nothing is over. He encourages her further and suggests Anupama continue with Joshiben Ki Rasoi. Yashdeep tells Anupama about Anuj worrying for her. He asks her to call Anuj.

Unable to reach Ansh, Vanraj gets restless. Leela asks him to calm down. He decides to file a fake case against his daughter-in-law to get back his grandson. Hasmuk warns Vanraj about taking any such step. He says that if he snatched Ansh from Dimpy, he would lose his father. Kavya goes to the room. She asks Ishani and Mahi why they are upset. Ishani and Mahi say they want Dimpy and Ansh back. Kavya hugs them and goes on to assure them that Dimpy and Ansh will soon return.

Anupama calls Anuj. He begins to cry. Anupama asks if everything is fine. Anuj shares about Aadya's health crisis. He says that Aadya has started getting panic attacks. He expresses his concerns and admits to being scared about Aadya's worsening condition. Anupama asks Anuj to handle himself. He says he is unable to deal with the situation. Anuj wishes for Anupama's presence at his house. He says that Shruti cannot handle Aadya and that Aadya needs Anupama. Anupama is shocked at Anuj's request.

Vanraj dreams about Dimpy’s marriage with Titu. He sees Titu coming to home with Ansh and Ansh calling Titu his father. As he wakes up, Vanraj decides not to let this happen. He says he won’t let my Ansh go anywhere and calls Dimpy.

Shruti’s vitals fluctuate. Anuj and Aadya get worried for her. Anuj calls the doctor and asks her to reach him as soon as possible. He hugs Aadya.

Yashdeep tells Anupama that many people are coming out in support and are demanding her re-entry into the cooking competition. Biji hopes the makers might give them another chance to Anupama. Anupama shares the idea of starting Spice and Chutney from home. Yashdeep and Biji like her idea. Anupama hugs Biji.

Vanraj decides to lodge a police complaint against Titu. Leela tries to stop him. Titu brings back Dimpy and Ansh. Ansh runs to Vanraj and hugs him. The doctor monitors Shruti and informs Anuj that she is having an infection. She asks Anuj to take care of Shruti. Anuj worries for Shruti.

Anupama comes to Cady. They share their struggles and hope to get a new job soon. Anupama checks Kavya’s message and learns about Dimpy and Ansh’s return to the Shah house. She hopes to see Vanraj making a mature decision.

Aadya tries to end her life. Anuj saves her and explains to her about facing every situation in life with utmost courage. He says Shruti will get well and they don’t have to lose. Anuj hugs Aadya.

Hasmuk asks Vanraj to not get angry at Dimpy. Dimpy apologizes to Vanraj and asserts that she will marry only Titu. Titu tries to convince Vanraj.

Anuj calls Anupama. She asks if everything is fine. Anuj urges Anupama to meet him. The episode ends here.

