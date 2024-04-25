BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Zico vibe on vibrant streets in energetic teaser for collab single SPOT; WATCH

Zico has treated fans to a sneak peek of his upcoming single SPOT! featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie with a tantalizing music video teaser. The duo is building excitement for their highly-anticipated collaboration, which is set to drop soon.

The teaser, released on April 25 KST, offers a glimpse into what promises to be an electrifying release. The song is set to drop on April 26th at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST.

New teaser of SPOT featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Zico

Zico is making a comeback to the music scene with a thrilling digital single featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie. At the stroke of midnight KST on April 25, Zico unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming collaboration, SPOT! In the teaser, both artists are depicted immersing themselves in the rhythm of the track, dancing and vibing to the music amidst the urban backdrop of the city.

On April 4, TenAsia revealed that Jennie would be joining Zico for his upcoming song celebrating his 10-year anniversary since debut, slated for release by the end of the month. Notably, Jennie's participation extends to the music video, with filming already wrapped up—an assertion later verified as accurate.

Zico is poised for his comeback, marking his first in 21 months since dropping his EP album in July 2022. The news of his return has ignited excitement, especially with fans eagerly anticipating the special activities commemorating his remarkable 10-year journey in the industry.

SPOT! will be released on April 26th at 6 PM KST. Watch the teaser below!

More about SPOT

In a behind-the-scenes video dropped on April 21, viewers are treated to a glimpse inside the recording studio, where Zico and Jennie effortlessly showcase their chemistry while fine-tuning their collaboration.

The footage captures moments of their creative process, shedding light on their shared dedication and mutual admiration for each other's talents. Fans are given a peek into the collaborative synergy between Zico and Jennie as they exchange ideas and lend support to each other's artistic visions, further fueling excitement for their upcoming release. Watch it below-

Adding to the excitement, new pictures unveiled on April 22 capture Zico and Jennie exuding style and charisma as they strike poses together. The images radiate confidence and offer a glimpse of the dynamic energy their collaboration promises to deliver.

Zico, born Woo Ji Ho, is a versatile artist celebrated for his contributions to South Korea's hip-hop scene. Since establishing KOZ Entertainment in 2019, he has continued to leave his mark on the industry. From chart-topping singles like Any Song to EP releases such as Random Box and Grown Ass Kid, Zico's musical talent remains as compelling as ever. Despite completing his mandatory military service in April 2022, he wasted no time returning to the spotlight, gracing festivals like SUMMER SONIC 2022 and Hip-Hop Playa Festival 2022.

