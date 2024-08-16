Prison Playbook star Kang Ki Doong announces marriage plans; to tie the knot with non-celebrity in September

Kang Ki Doong is all set to embark on a new beginning in his life. According to the latest reports, the actor is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend. His agency stated that the actor will soon share the good news with his fans personally through his social media handles.

On August 16, Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Kang Ki Doong is set to get married this September. According to his agency Hunus Entertainment, his bride-to-be is an on-celebrity and the two have been in a relationship for a long time before announcing marriage plans.

The fall wedding will be held through a private ceremony attended by the groom and bride’s close acquaintances and families.

Congratulations Kang Ki Doong!