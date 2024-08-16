Byeon Woo Seok over-security incident: 4 people including protection company head indicated over airport controversy

Last month, Byeon Woo Seok got embroiled in an airport controversy after his then-security team was seen taking over-the-top measures. Although the private company later apologized, Incheon International Airport sued them for causing a ruckus. Now four people involved in the incident are facing criminal charges.

On August 16, Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that according to the Incheon International Airport Police Department, four people had been arrested for the airport controversy including Mr. A, the 40-year-old CEO of the private security company. The remaining three people have been identified as two bodyguards employed in the company and one personnel working freelance.

All of them are facing charges of violating the Security Industry Act without detention. They were accused of taking excessive measures to protect Byeon Woo Seok’s protection at the Incheon airport on the 12th of last month. They are facing charges for showing off their force on other passengers.

The Police said that they recently summoned the security company officials for questioning. Upon further investigation, they will consider whether to charge the four people with coercion and obstruction of business. The additional charges will be decided when the case is sent to the prosecution.

For the unversed, on July 12, Byeon Woo Seok was at the Incheon International Airport to attend a fan meeting in Hong Kong. At that time, his popularity suddenly took a huge surge after his Lovely Runner role. So, fans crowded at the airport to get a glimpse of the actor.

To protect him from possible mobbing, the security team unnecessarily took excessive measures such as shining flashlights directly into passengers' eyes and checking their tickets at the airport lounge.

As soon as the clips made it to the internet, netizens heavily criticized the security personnel’s action. In particular, people pointed out that although bodyguards shine flashlights into their eyes to deter unauthorized filming, doing so in an indoor setting can potentially harm someone’s eyes.

Following the controversy, Byeon Woo Seok apologized and later also parted ways with the private security company.

The security manager who attended a police questioning on July 24 has been has been excused of the criminal charges, since he didn’t directly commit the illegal act.

