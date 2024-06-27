Fans manifest Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s reunion as Our Beloved Summer writer watches Lovely Runner

Writer Lee Na Eun recently shared on her social media story that she is watching Lovely Runner, sparking enthusiasm among fans who are now eager for a potential reunion series starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok.

Fans have become ardent supporters of the duo following their performances in Lovely Runner, praising their remarkable chemistry on screen and off screen. Many fans are expressing a strong desire to see them collaborate again in future series, hoping to witness their dynamic partnership once more.

Lee Na Eun, the writer of Our Beloved Summer and upcoming film Melo Movie (starring Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik), recently posted a story of herself watching Lovely Runner, exciting fans. She previously wrote Secret Crushes, featuring both Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in seasons 1 and 3, respectively.

Fans are aware of Lee Na Eun's friendships with both Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok because she enthusiastically follows both on Instagram and on now she also shared her Instagram story watching their drama and tagging Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok with the caption: "Kim Hye Yoon, carry Byeon Woo Seok & run,” showcasing their friendship.

This sparked an immediate outpouring of desire from fans for Lee Na Eun to create another series featuring both actors. The fans' response reflects their strong support and eagerness to see Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok collaborate again, fueled by their chemistry and previous successful K-drama Lovely Runner together.

More about Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon have cast an irresistible spell with their roles in Lovely Runner. Byeon Woo Seok captivated hearts with his enchanting portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae, a popular yet sensitive idol. Opposite him, Kim Hye Yoon portrayed Im Sol, who is deeply devoted to Sun Jae. The storyline unfolds as Im Sol is devastated by Sun Jae’s tragic death and travels back in time to save him. As Sun Jae and Sol navigate through time loops, their endearing love story and undeniable chemistry kept fans excited and deeply invested in their journey.

After 16 episodes and eight weeks filled with excitement, laughter, emotions, and love, Lovely Runner concluded on May 28th. While bidding farewell to Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) is bittersweet, the ending was incredibly satisfying to watch. This couple provided viewers with some of the most memorable romantic moments in K-drama history. Hence it is no surprise fans want to see more of them!

