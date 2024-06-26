Red Swan is an upcoming South Korean show directed by Park Hong Kyun and written by Choi Yoon Jung. Moreover, the show consists of a star-studded cast ensemble where Rain and Kang Ha Neul have taken up the lead roles. The plot of the show follows a former golf player and her convoluted relationship with her newly appointed bodyguard.

Red Swan release date and time

Red San is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2024, and every new episode will air at 4 PM KST (12:20 PM IST). Scheduled for 8 episodes the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Red Swan

The show will be released on the online streaming platform Disney+ in select regions.

Genre of Red Swan

The show is described as an action drama with hints of romance and suspense.

Red Swan Plot

The plot of the show follows Oh Wan Soo, a former golf player who was at the top of her game and won multiple accolades. However, she sought for an elite lifestyle and to fulfill her dream, she married the heir to the Hwain Group. Following her marriage, she became the chairperson of a charity foundation. She gained immense fame in the country for her phenomenal contribution to society with her charity work. However, a new bodyguard is appointed by her side with the name Seo Do Yoon and her life starts to take an intriguing turn.

On the other hand, Seo Do Yoon graduated from the police university with excellent marks and even excelled in martial arts. The skilled new employee is always seen beside her, protecting her from all and every harm. But there is a secret behind him joining Hwain Group’s security team. However, through her interactions with Do Yoon, Wan Soo uncovers a hidden secret within the Hwain Family, leading to unexpected challenges and revelations.

Red Swan cast

The K-drama series consists of some of the most renowned actors from the South Korean entertainment industry. The show is led by Rain, who has appeared in various popular shows such as Ghost Doctor, Full House, My Lovely Girl, Please Come Back, Mister, Welcome 2 Life, and more. The actor made his Hollywood debut with Speed Racer and also starred in Ninja Assasin.

Furthermore, Kim Ha Neul stars as the female lead of the show, who has appeared in notable films such as Ditto, My Tutor Friend, Too Beautiful to Lie, and My Girlfriend Is an Agent, among others. Her works also include popular K-dramas such as Romance, On Air, A Gentleman's Dignity, 18 Again, 90 Days of Love, On the Way to the Airport, and more. The actor’s recent work includes Nothing Uncovered, released in 2024.

The rest of the cast ensemble includes Jung Gyu Woon, Seo Yi Sook, Yoon Je Moon, Ki Eun Se, and more.

