As new groups continue to debut in the K-pop industry, only a few of them manage to make a mark. In this list, we will talk about the girl groups who have managed not only to solidify their positions as the next leaders of K-pop but also to set the standard for the future generations ahead.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the 4th generation K-pop girl groups who continue to dominate the industry.

1. NewJeans

NewJeans burst onto the scene with their refreshing new music and Y2K-inspired concepts. Known for their quirky image, they have quickly established themselves as trendsetters in the K-pop world. Their debut song, Attention, grabbed listeners with its catchy melody and vibrant energy, while subsequent releases like Hype Boy, OMG, Super Shy, Ditto, Cool With You, and more have cemented their reputation as a group to watch.

The group’s ability to seamlessly blend pop, hip-hop, and R&B elements in their music has garnered them a diverse fanbase. Their innovative use of social media and interactive content has also helped them build a strong connection with fans globally.

2. (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE, known for their creative and self-produced music, have carved a niche for themselves with their bold and unconventional approach. Since their debut with LATATA, they have consistently pushed boundaries with their music and concepts. Songs like Tomboy, Oh My God, NXDE and showcase their ability to tackle diverse genres and themes. Moreover, they also create music that deals with societal issues, especially women’s problems.

The group’s members, particularly leader Soyeon, are heavily involved in the songwriting and production process, which adds a personal and authentic touch to their music.

3. aespa

aespa has captured the K-pop scene with their futuristic concept and innovative use of virtual avatars. Their debut single, Black Mamba, introduced fans to a unique narrative involving a virtual universe, setting them apart from other groups. The group’s follow-up tracks, Next Level and Savage, have further developed this storyline while showcasing their powerful vocals and impressive choreography.

With the group’s latest full album release, titled Armageddon, they have established themselves as the leaders of K-pop. The pre-release single Supernova took all the top spots on major South Korean music charts and held its position for weeks.

4. IVE

IVE, one of the newest additions to the K-pop scene, has quickly risen to prominence with their catchy music and striking visuals. Their debut track, ELEVEN, was an instant hit, followed by the equally successful LOVE DIVE and After LIKE. The group managed to amass a significant following and numerous awards right from their debut. IVE's ability to deliver high-quality music and captivating performances suggests a bright future ahead as they continue to make their mark in the industry.

5. LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM has captured attention with their bold concepts and fearless performances. Starting from songs like Fearless to Easy, ANTIFRAGILE, Smart, and more have showcased their massive growth throughout. Moreover, their phenomenal performances continue to impress the audience, not just in South Korea but on a global stage.

