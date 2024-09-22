Rapper BewhY and non-celebrity wife share happy news of pregnancy with second child

Rapper BewhY announced that his wife is expecting their second child. The happy couple had tied the knot in 2020 after dating for 8 years and finally gave birth to their first child in 2023. The rapper shared the joyous news on his social media and fans flooded the comments section to congratulate him.

On September 20, BewhY took to Instagram and shared a post with the ultrasound of a baby foetus. This revealed that the couple is expecting their second child. One of the photos also showed his daughter surprised at the news of a sibling. The caption read, 'Now I really need to earn money'. Many celebrities including Dynamic Duo, Tiger JK, Nucksal, Kahi, comedian Kim Won Hoon, and actress Hwang Seung Eon also congratulated the happy couple See the adorable pictures below.

After eight years of dating, BewhY married his longtime non-celebrity girlfriend in 2020. In 2021, he enlisted in the Korean Coast Guard to fulfil his mandatory military service, serving as a Marine Corps police officer. His decision to join the Coast Guard followed his marriage, marking a change in his personal and professional life. The rapper was discharged from the military in April 2022.

In January 2023, BewhY shared the happy news that his wife had delivered a healthy baby girl. On his Instagram, he shared that his wife had endured labour for 26 hours which were hard on her. He also cutely commented that he will always let her daughter hear her album first.

BehwY is a popular South Korean musician who is also a part of the $exy $treet & Yello Music crew. The musician rose to fame for winning the hit survival show Show Me the Money Season 5 in 2016.

