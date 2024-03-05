RIIZE is gearing up to hold its first fan con in 2024, titled RIIZING DAY. The band will be touring globally across various cities to meet their fans and perform some of their popular tracks. Moreover, the list of dates and venues where they will perform in the upcoming months has been revealed.

RIIZE to hold RIIZING DAY fancon tour

SM Entertainment dropped the news that RIIZE will be holding its very first global fancon tour. The organizers have named the event RIIZING DAY, which is kept in accordance with their group name and concept. They also released complete details about the dates and venues of the event. The tour will take off on May 4, 2024, in Seoul and will take place in the same place on the subsequent day.

After performing in their home country, they will be moving on to Tokyo, Japan, to perform for two days, May 11 and 12, 2024. On May 20, 2024, they will be performing in Los Angeles, USA. The group will continue their tour on June 1, 2024, in Hong Kong, China, and Taipei, Taiwan, on June 15, 2024. On July 14, 2024, they will appear before the audience in Manila, the Philippines, and Singapore on July 20. Bangkok, Thailand, will be their next stop, and the band will be performing there on July 27 and 28. Jakarta will be their last stop, and according to the schedule, the performance will take place on August 31, 2024. However, more cities and venues will be announced at a later date.

RIIZE future activities

Moreover, RIIZE has also been announced as the K-pop act to be performing at the Tecate Emblema concert in Mexico City. They make history as the first K-pop act to perform at the event. The show will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. It will take place for two days, May 17 and 18, 2024, and RIIZE will be performing on the first day itself. Sam Smith, Maneskin, and Marshmallow will be headlining the show on the first day.

RIIZE was formed by SM Entertainment and consists of seven members, including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. They made their official debut on September 4, 2023, and released the single album Get a Guitar. They went on to release more singles, such as Memories and Love 119.

Watch the Get a Guitar music video

