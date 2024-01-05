RIIZE ring Love 119 in new dreamy music video about high school romance; WATCH

RIIZE, the global newcomer in the music scene, have released their much-anticipated music video, Love 119. The dreamy visuals showcase a high school romance, depicting the group dialing an emergency number as they navigate the intricacies of young love.

Since their debut in September last year, RIIZE have been making waves in the industry, captivating audiences with their unique style and talent.

RIIZE drop music video for single Love 119

RIIZE, the global rookie sensation, unveiled their much-anticipated single Love 119 alongside a mesmerizing dream-pop music video on January 5. Infused with delightful piano melodies and emotive vocals, the song captures the essence of experiencing first love, cleverly intertwining it with the urgency of an emergency, symbolized by South Korea's hotline, 119.

Notably, RIIZE members SHOTARO and WONBIN contributed to choreographing the chorus, featuring an irresistible "1-1-9" gesture. This release marks the latest addition to the group's discography, following previous hits like Talk Saxy, Get A Guitar, and the emotionally charged b-side track Memories. RIIZE continues to cement their signature 'emotional pop' sound, resonating deeply with audiences and showcasing their innate ability to evoke empathy through music.

Watch RIIZE's music video for Love 119 here;

More details about RIIZE

RIIZE, the sensational rookie group under SM Entertainment, have surged into the spotlight since their debut in September of the previous year. Their meteoric rise in the music scene is underscored by remarkable achievements, including securing the #1 spot on iTunes Top Songs Charts across seven regions and securing a place within the Top 10 in 20 regions globally.

Closing off 2023 on a high note, RIIZE announced their house ambassadorship for luxury brand Louis Vuitton, further solidifying their status. Their accolades continued to pour in with prestigious awards such as New Artist of the Year at the Melon Music Awards 2023 and Rookie of the Year at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards. Notably, they graced the year-end round-ups of esteemed platforms like Billboard and the Grammys, positioning themselves as artists to watch closely in 2024.

RIIZE have distinguished itself through authenticity and relatability, forging a genuine connection with their rapidly expanding fanbase. Their group name, a fusion of "rise" and "realize," encapsulates their journey of growth, achievement, and unity as they navigate the competitive K-Pop industry.

