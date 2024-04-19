RIIZE’s Impossible debuts on iTunes Top Songs chart at No 1 in Thailand, Vietnam and Mongolia

RIIZE is one of the most trendy K-pop boy bands that has been winning the world with their music. The boy band not long ago debuted with their single Get a Guitar and since then has been making rounds.

After a long wait, RIIZE finally unveiled their pre-release single Impossible before their upcoming album release. The popping house track Impossible has already taken top spots on iTunes charts.

RIIZE’s Impossible debuts on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in different countries

RIIZE released their highly anticipated single Impossible yesterday to a raging response. Impossible is a house-track dance anthem with rhythmic beats and synthesizer sounds.

On this day, RIIZE’s Impossible debuted on the iTunes Top Songs Chart at No. 1 in Thailand, Vietnam, and Mongolia. While simultaneously charting in the top 10 in nine regions including Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

Impossible has topped Melon's latest chart at No. 1. The song is currently in the first spot on YouTube's Trending Music and VIBE's real-time trending chart. Further on Melon's Hot 100, Impossible by RIIZE debuted at No. 3 and No. 26 at Melon's Top 100.

RIIZE has also reached another high on QQ Music’s Peak Trend Chart in China at No. 2. While in Japan, Impossible charted at No. 3 on Line Music’s real-time Top 100 Songs Chart. RIIZE’s Impossible just within a day has begun taking top spots on the major music charts around the world.

Know more about RIIZE

RIIZE is a seven-member group, however, Seunghan went on an indefinite hiatus following a controversy last year. They marked their high-shot debut with their single Get a Guitar on September 4, 2024.

RIIZE is a boy band under SM Entertainment with seven members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. RIIZE is set to release its first album RIIZING this year.

In other news, RIIZE is to embark on a fan-con tour RIIZING DAY in cities around the world. The fan-con tour will kickstart in Seoul on May 4 and May 5, followed by appearances in LA, Manila, Tokyo, Mexico City, Hongkong, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta and more.

ALSO READ: RIIZE says everything is Impossible without fans in their latest music video; Watch