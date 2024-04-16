RIIZE is gearing up for their highly-awaited comeback with brand-new music. The teaser for their upcoming new digital single, Impossible, has been released, and the fans cannot keep calm. With electrifying dance moves and fantastic visuals, expectations from the K-pop group have risen tenfold.

Moreover, we also have a glimpse of what the song will sound like.

RIIZE drops teaser trailer for upcoming single Impossible

On April 16, 2024, at midnight KST, the music video teaser for RIIZE’s upcoming digital track Impossible was dropped. The small snippet was released via the group’s official social media page. The group showcases a high-energy performance in the video where they all dance along to the beat in a synchronized form. Additionally, the glimpse of the production of the music video embodies a rugged aesthetic, which ultimately gives off a cool vibe.

The upcoming single is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2024, along with the music video. Previously, the group has been uploading concept pictures along with the entire planner for their album premiere, which included details of various releases. Three B-side tracks, 9 Days, Honestly, and One Kiss, from their upcoming first mini-album will be released on April 29, 2024. Additionally, the group will unveil its first mini-album, titled RIIZING, in June 2024.

More about RIIZE and their future activities

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. However, Seunghan will not be taking part in the upcoming single, as it has been announced that he will be halting activities indefinitely due to controversies surrounding dating rumors. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories.

Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, which will commence on May 4, 2024, in Seoul and will cover many more places in Asia. Their last performance on the list will be on August 31, 2024, in Jakarta, but it is possible that more cities and countries will be added to the roster.

