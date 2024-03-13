SM Ent promises strong action against misinformation about RIIZE members amid Anton’s dating rumors; read statement

SM Entertainment has issued a statement addressing the controversies and rumors involving RIIZE members, especially Anton. The agency has declared its intention to pursue legal action against the dissemination of false allegations.

SM Entertainment responds to Anton’s controversy

On March 13, SM Entertainment issued a statement via RIIZE's Twitter account, to respond to allegations suggesting that Anton was involved in a relationship.

Read SM Entertainment’s full statement below:

“Hi, this is SM Entertainment.

False information regarding RIIZE members continues to circulate, as do hostile remarks that target, degrade, and harass them.

All of the actions stated above are defamatory and constitute crimes. We are currently aware of these offenses, are gathering evidence, and will file charges to ensure that these offenders are punished under the law. We will not pardon and will not go to the full extent of the law.

Furthermore, crimes against artists and their contacts persist, such as stalking, swearing, and sexual harassment.

We ask that you be informed that these behaviors are also crimes punishable by law, and we hope that you will not participate in them.

We'd like to thank everyone who loves RIIZE. We will continue to do our best to defend our artists.”

RIIZE’s Anton’s dating rumor

Dating rumors involving Anton from SM Entertainment's rookie boy group RIIZE surfaced after a photo went viral online, initially posted on X. The blurry image depicted two individuals holding hands in a park, with speculation arising due to the man's resemblance to Anton and the presence of his distinctive green Louis Vuitton bag. Shared by an unknown account, @zpqkfkekfnk, the photo was later deleted. Screenshots from @BBOSONGEEEEE's account showed direct messages confirming the woman in the photo as a non-celeb girl from New Jersey, Anton's hometown.

Netizens noted similarities between the individual in the photo and Anton's hairstyle and bag, sparking debate. Additionally, accusations of neglecting fans on Weverse during his time off further fueled speculation. A tweet about Anton's green plaid bag resurfaced as supporting evidence. Amidst global attention, an account claiming to be the person in the photo confirmed their friendship with Anton but denied romantic involvement, citing the photos as memories from a group outing.

