RIIZE’s Eunseok and Anton address recent dating allegations during live broadcast; ask fans not to worry

RIIZE's Anton and Eunseok have responded to recent dating allegations during a live broadcast. In the past few days, controversy has arisen after photos surfaced online, sparking dating rumors. SM Entertainment has since stated its intention to take legal action against any false claims made on the group's social media platforms.

RIIZE’s Anton and Eunseok address recent controversies

On March 13, RIIZE fans rejoiced as members Anton, Eunseok, Shotaro, Sungchan, Wonbin, and Sohee went live on Weverse. During the session, it was expected that they would address recent events.

Anton acknowledged being aware of the situation and expressed his feelings of disappointment. Despite the challenges he faced, he took the opportunity to apologize to fans, aiming to clear up any potential misunderstandings. Continuing the conversation, Eunseok reassured fans, emphasizing no cause for concern and expressing regret for any worry caused. He maintained his innocence, expressing gratitude towards fans for their concern and support during this challenging time for RIIZE.

Following the online posting of the video, fans expressed frustration and anger that Anton and Eunseok, along with RIIZE as a whole, felt compelled to address and apologize for the rumors. Many supporters felt that the group has faced undue hardships and unwarranted scrutiny, believing that SM Entertainment, their agency, should have taken more proactive steps to address the situation.

While rumors are not uncommon in the world of K-pop, it seems that RIIZE has faced particularly challenging circumstances since its debut. Fans express concern and hope that SM Entertainment will take decisive action, allowing the members to garner attention for their talent, visuals, and charisma, rather than being overshadowed by controversy. Recently, SM Entertainment issued a statement pledging to take strong action against any misinformation concerning RIIZE members, particularly in light of the rumors surrounding Anton's dating life.

RIIZE member’s controversy

Dating rumors surrounding Anton from SM Entertainment's rookie boy group RIIZE emerged following the circulation of a viral photo initially posted on the X platform. The blurry image depicted two individuals holding hands in a park, prompting speculation due to the man's resemblance to Anton and the presence of his distinctive green Louis Vuitton bag.

Member Eunseok was also implicated in dating rumors, with reports suggesting his alleged girlfriend is a controversial figure known to be a sasaeng (obsessive fan) of NCT's Jaehyun and has connections to the controversial social media personality Han So Hee.

