RIIZE is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with an upcoming single. The group has released a detailed schedule of all the upcoming activities that the fans can look forward to in the coming months. Moreover, they have also revealed the details of their first mini-album, which will be released in the coming days.

RIIZE is set to release their first mini-album, RIIZING

On April 3, 2024, the group revealed their schedule and plans for their upcoming comeback. Firstly, the group has officially released their performance single, Siren, which was released as their debut single. It is now available to stream on all platforms. They will be making a comeback with a single titled Impossible on April 18, 2024, at 6 PM KST. The music video for the song will also be released on the same day.

Additionally, three B-side tracks, 9 Days, Honestly, and One Kiss, from their upcoming first mini-album will be released on April 29, 2024. The group will also be going for their first fan concert across various cities in Asia in May 2024. During the concert tour itself, the group will unveil their first mini-album, titled RIIZING, in June 2024. The exact date of the release has not been confirmed yet. Following the release, they will continue with their fancon for the rest of the month.

More about RIIZE and their future activities

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

In January 2024, they released another single titled Love 119, along with the Japanese version of the same. Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, which will commence on May 4, 2024, in Seoul till August 31, 2024, with Jakarta being the last spot. More cities and countries are to be announced in the coming days.

Moreover, RIIZE has also been announced as the K-pop act to be performing at the Tecate Emblema concert in Mexico City. They make history as the first K-pop act to perform at the event. The show will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.

Watch RIIZE's music video Get a Guitar

