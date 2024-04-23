Did ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin claim BTS' concept was copied by Bang Si Hyuk? Know reported claims in HYBE feud

HYBE and ADOR feud has certainly taken the K-pop scene by storm by not only the allegation of takeover but other plagiarization claims as well. ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin claimed the reason for her feud with HYBE was them copying NewJeans’ concept.

Now, in new developments, it seems CEO Min Hee Jin has made another substantial claim regarding BTS and Bang Si Hyuk.

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin allegedly says ‘Bang Si Hyuk copied me and made BTS’

On April 22, HYBE accepted that they had used their auditory rights over ADOR and its executives including CEO Min Hee Jin on the doubt of them trying to take over management rights.

As the ADOR and HYBE feud or Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and CEO Min Hee Jin’s feud has moved on new claims have come to light. CEO Min Hee Jin said that the reason behind her fight with HYBE is to protect NewJeans.

A while ago, Yonhap News published an exposing article about HYBE and CEO Min Hee Jin's feud. In it, it was reported that CEO Min Hee Jin in a recent internal interview at HYBE probably during the audit claimed that not only ILLIT but TWS and RIIZE also copied NewJeans.

Reportedly during the audit at ADORE, HYBE also found a document that contained circumstantial evidence that CEO Min Hee Jin had claimed to the outside world, ‘Chairman Bang Si Hyuk copied me and created BTS.’

CEO Min Hee Jin’s latest claim of Chairman Bang Si Hyuk copying her and creating BTS has got fans questioning the basis of the huge claim.

More about HYBE and ADOR power battle

HYBE after performing the audit yesterday has today revealed the findings which apparently show CEO Min Hee Jin planning to seize ADOR and its complete management rights.

Some sources in the South Korean industry believed that the reason behind the conflict between CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE could be their difference in opinions over compensation for NewJeans’ success.

One music industry source said to Yonhap News that CEO Min Hee Jin allegedly had requested a large compensation (more than twice the original amount) at the end of last year, which HYBE refused.

In other news, Min Hee Jin has refuted all claims made by HYBE regarding her planning a coup of ADORE.

