RIIZE says everything is Impossible without fans in their latest music video; Watch

RIIZE has been making waves in the K-pop industry with their infectious singles back-to-back. Their unique style and impressive dance routines have been captivating fans from the start. As supporters anticipate the release of a full album from the group, they can now enjoy the newly dropped music.

RIIZE which stands for RISE & REALISE has finally unveiled their highly anticipated music video for the new single Impossible filled with their charming persona.

RIIZE unveils spell-binding music video for the single Impossible

RIIZE is back with new music which will knock your socks off. Unveiling a whole new experience RIIZE captivates in the music video for the latest single Impossible dropped just moments ago.

RIIZE defies the naysayers by singing with determination, confidently proclaiming 'Can't lose' in the face of doubt. Their belief in the impossible is accompanied by heartfelt gratitude towards their fans, BRIIZE, as they express that 'Without you, everything's Impossible'.

RIIZE’s Impossible is a prologue single of their upcoming debut album RIIZING. Adorned with RIIZE's unique house style Impossible is a pop dance anthem with rhythmic beats and enigmatic synthesizer sounds.

Impossible like most of their songs has an addictive hook that makes you groove. The popping track stimulates energy in the listener's veins with a touch of mystery. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The music video of Impossible by RIIZE was shot in Lisbon, with a light grunge and retro theme. The endearing snippets of the boys having fun with each other add a warm touch to the otherwise burning track.

RIIZE breaks out killer dance moves throughout the music video to enchant the viewers and listeners. Styled in cool attires that suit their tone and aura RIIZE rises to reach for their dreams in this music video.

Watch the spell-binding music video of Impossible by RIIZE here.

Know RIIZE

RIIZE is a seven-member dynamic boy band under SM Entertainment (NCT’s label). Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton are the hot-spirited members of RIIZE.

RIIZE debuted with the single album Get A Guitar on September 4, 2023. Following it, they released their viral hit single Love 119 on January 5, 2024, and became the recipient of immense love on all platforms. Their last release single was Siren on April 3, a hot and happening high-powered track.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: RIIZE set to make a comeback in April after dazzling success of Love 119 and undertake first fan-con tour