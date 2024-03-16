Cha Eun Woo leads March's brand reputation individual ranking; Followed by RIIZE’s Wonbin, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

Cha Eun Woo returns to the top spot of the individual brand reputation ranking for March. RIIZE’s Wonbin and SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan follow closely.

Cha Eun Woo (Cha Eun Twitter), RIIZE's Wonbin (SM Entertainment), SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan (Pledis Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • Cha Eun Wo tops March's brand reputation ranking
  • Top 30 of boy group individual brand reputation ranking

Cha Eun Woo has secured the top position in the individual brand reputation ranking for the month of March 2024. Following closely beside him is RIIZE’s Wonbin, who topped the list in last month’s ranking. Moreover, SEVENTEEN’s member Jeonghan got a sudden increase and jumped several spots to grab the third position on the list.

Cha Eun Wo tops March's brand reputation ranking

On March 16, 2024, the list of names for the individual boy band brand reputation ranking was released, with Cha Eun Woo topping the list with a total of 3,970,495. It marks a significant rise, as he ranked second on February’s list. He has been gaining a lot of popularity from his ongoing K-drama, Wonderful World, starring alongside Kim Nam Joo. RIIZE’s Wonbin has dropped by a spot since February and manages to hold onto the second position with a total of 2,608,431 points.


However, the most surprising name on the list is SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, who received a major hike in points and ended up in the top 3. With the third position, he gained a total of 2,227,294 points, a 43.59 percent rise since last month. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo came in at a close fourth with total points of 2,145,860. BTS’ Jimin ended up in fifth place with a total of 2,093,987 points.

By collecting big data from 724 boy group members from February 16, 2024, through March 16, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined. 

Top 30 of boy group individual brand reputation ranking

  1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  2. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  3. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
  4. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
  5. BTS’s Jimin
  6. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  7. RIIZE’s Sungchan
  8. TXT’s Taehyun
  9. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  10. EXO’s Baekhyun
  11. BTS’s Jin
  12. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  13. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  14. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  15. HIGHLIGHT’s Lee Gikwang
  16. BTS’s Jungkook
  17. BTS’s V
  18. BTS’ Suga
  19. BTS’s RM
  20. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  21. SHINee’s Key
  22. BTS’s J-Hope
  23. WINNER’s Song Mino
  24. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  25. SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups
  26. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  27. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  28. RIIZE’s Shotaro
  29. RIIZE’s Sohee
  30. NCT’s Mark
Credits: Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute, Single List
Latest Articles