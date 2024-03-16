Cha Eun Woo has secured the top position in the individual brand reputation ranking for the month of March 2024. Following closely beside him is RIIZE’s Wonbin, who topped the list in last month’s ranking. Moreover, SEVENTEEN’s member Jeonghan got a sudden increase and jumped several spots to grab the third position on the list.

Cha Eun Woo tops March's brand reputation ranking

On March 16, 2024, the list of names for the individual boy band brand reputation ranking was released, with Cha Eun Woo topping the list with a total of 3,970,495. It marks a significant rise, as he ranked second on February’s list. He has been gaining a lot of popularity from his ongoing K-drama, Wonderful World, starring alongside Kim Nam Joo. RIIZE’s Wonbin has dropped by a spot since February and manages to hold onto the second position with a total of 2,608,431 points.

However, the most surprising name on the list is SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, who received a major hike in points and ended up in the top 3. With the third position, he gained a total of 2,227,294 points, a 43.59 percent rise since last month. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo came in at a close fourth with total points of 2,145,860. BTS’ Jimin ended up in fifth place with a total of 2,093,987 points.

By collecting big data from 724 boy group members from February 16, 2024, through March 16, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

