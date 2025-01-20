Robert Pattinson to appear on Running Man during South Korea visit for Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17

Robert Pattinson, the Hollywood star and heartthrob, will reportedly be appearing in the South Korean variety show Running Man. The actor is starring in the upcoming film Mickey 17 directed by Bong Joon Ho and will be starring in the variety show to promote it. Pattinson has recently visited the country regarding the movie’s promotion.

On January 20, 2025, it has been reported by a South Korean media outlet that Robert Pattinson will be appearing in the variety show Running Man. The actor attended a press conference on the same day at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul. He visited the country to promote his upcoming film, Mickey 17 and was joined by the director, Bong Joon Ho. Coincidentally, members of the Running Man cast and crew were also spotted nearby, sparking speculation about a possible appearance by Robert Pattinson on the popular variety show.

However, a representative from Running Man addressed the rumors, stating that Robert Pattinson would not be appearing as an official guest. They explained that he had coincidentally passed by the show's filming location and made a brief appearance. The episode featuring this moment is scheduled to air on February 9, 2025.

In Mickey 17, Mickey Barnes, eager to leave Earth, takes on the role of an ‘expendable’—a disposable crew member whose body is regenerated after death, retaining most of their memories. During a human expedition to colonize the icy planet Niflheim, Mickey 17, one of his iterations, unexpectedly survives. This leads to a tense confrontation with his newly regenerated successor, Mickey 18, as they grapple with the implications of their coexistence and humanity's survival in the frozen world.

Directed, written and produced by Bong Joon Ho, the movie is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Apart from Robert Pattinson, the cast of the film includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

