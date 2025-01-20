GOT7 exude magnetic aura on chilly nights in PYTHON music video from new mini-album WINTER HEPTAGON; watch

GOT7 has made their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album titled WINTER HEPTAGON. Moreover, they have released an exciting music video for the title track PYTHON, longing about a love long lost. With phenomenal choreography and exceptional visuals, it is safe to say that GOT7 is back to save the K-pop industry!

Watch PYTHON music video

On January 20, 2025, GOT7 released the music video for the title track PYTHON from their new EP WINTER HEPTAGON. The video begins with all the members standing in a snowy field, forming a circle and looking upward as the camera pans away. The lyrics delve into the pain of a relationship one cannot seem to let go of, hinting at its toxicity. The title Python metaphorically represents the 'grip' the woman has on the man.

Set on a snowy night, each member wears black costumes that create a striking contrast against the white backdrop. The video features solo dance performances by each member, seamlessly blending into intricate group choreography that is executed flawlessly. Their vocals shine, with each member's unique tone adding a personal touch to the song. Overall, the music video is fantastic and has proven to be well worth the wait after three years.

GOT7 is comprised of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group made their debut with the EP Got It? in 2014. However, they departed from the agency in 2021 following the expiration of their individual contracts. The group later signed with Warner Music Korea and released the self-titled EP Got7 in 2022, accompanied by the music video for the title track Nanana.

Following Jinyoung’s discharge from the South Korean military, the group announced their comeback with WINTER HEPTAGON. Yugyeom is expected to enlist in the army sometime in 2025.

