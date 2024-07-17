Romance in the House starring SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha and more raises excitement with script reading PICS

Romance in the House is an upcoming drama starring SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha, Ji Jin Hee, Kim Jee Soo and more which is all set to make a premiere this August. The script-reading pictures were released ahead of the series' release raising excitement for the much-awaited family drama.

Minho has previously worked on popular K-dramas like Yumi's Cells and Hwarang. Sanha is known for his roles in dramas like Crazy Love and Your Playlist.

SHINee's Minho and ASTRO's Sanha starrer Romance in the House's script reading pictures

On July 17, JTBC released script reading pictures from their upcoming drama Romance in the House which features SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha, Ji Jin Ho, Kim Jee Soo and Son Na Eun. The pictures revealed the chemistry shared between the actors, elevating the anticipation for the drama's release. See the pictures from the script reading session below.

More about Romance in the House

Romance in the House is all set to release on August 10. There will be 12 episodes in total which will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

The family romance drama has been directed by Kim Da Ye who is also known for Salon De Nabi.

The story revolves around a once-loving family who end up separating. Byun Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yoon were happily married with two kids Mi Rae and Hyun Jae. After Moo Jin's various attempts to start a business fail and end up affecting the family, Ae Yoo separates from him and takes custody of the children.

Years later, Mi Rae is the MD of a mart while Hyun Jae is a charming man. Moo Jin now owns a villa and wants to reconcile with his family. Mi Rae is totally against the idea and on the other hand, Hyun Jae supports his father.

Meanwhile, Mi Rae gets involved with Nam Tae Pyung but he hides that he is the son of the owner of the mart she works at.

