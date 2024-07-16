Kim Soo Hyun, the beloved South Korean actor who has become a household name, is recognized for his stellar performances in dramas such as My Love from the Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and more. With the recent K-drama Queen of Tears, the actor is riding on his resurgent fame, which has yet again grabbed fans’ interest in his life beyond acting.

While his career has been well-documented and celebrated globally, not many are aware that he has a half-sister who is also carving out a niche in the entertainment industry. Her name is Kim Ju Na, and she is making her mark as a talented singer.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Jun Ha's relationship

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ju Na share the same father, but their familial ties remained largely unknown to the public until recent years. It was not until 2015 that it was revealed that both artists are related to each other. During Kim Jun Ha’s appearance as a contestant in Produce 101, she introduced herself as the sister of Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Key East Entertainment, made the statement at the time that the two were indeed half-siblings but were not in contact for a long time and did not grow up together. However, Kim Soo Hyun heard about the debut and conveyed wishes for her success.

Who is Kim Jun Ha?

Kim Ju Na first came into the spotlight not through her famous half-brother but by showcasing her own talent. Born in 1994, she made her debut in the music industry in 2015 as a contestant on the talent show "Produce 101." Her powerful vocals and distinct musical style quickly garnered attention. Although she did not win the competition, her performance paved the way for her career in music.

Following her appearance on Produce 101, Kim Ju Na released her debut single, Summer Dream, in 2016. The song highlighted her vocal range and artistic versatility, establishing her as a promising new artist in the K-pop scene. Her musical style, which blends contemporary pop with a touch of soul, has resonated with many fans, setting her apart from other newcomers.

In addition to her singing career, Kim Ju Na has contributed to various drama soundtracks. Her emotional and expressive voice has added depth to the narratives of several popular series. For instance, her song How Can I, Without You for the drama High Society received much attention. Moreover, she also sang the acoustic version of A Move of God from the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

