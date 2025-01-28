Seollal 2025: Lee Min Ho, YoonA, Park Seo Joon, Kim Sejeong and other K-drama actors share Lunar New Year wishes

Seollal, or the Korean Lunar New Year is a traditional festival celebrating the first day of lunisolar calendar. In both North and South Korea it is the time of holidays and an opportunity for the netizens to spend time with the near and dear one, wearing their traditional outfit. On this happy occasion, many K-drama stars have taken to social media to share heartfelt messages of love and hope with fans. This year, the Korean New Year fell on January 29 (Wednesday).

Lee Min Ho

When the Stars Gossip's Lee Min Ho took to social media to wish fans happy and joyful Seollal holidays. He talked of working on several projects at the moment and hopes to have an exciting year. Besides the airing of his ongoing drama, he has created buzz with the announcement of MINHOVERSE, his first Asia fan meeting tour in 8 years.

YoonA

The King the Land-fame shared a hand-written letter for Lunar New Year’s greetings, asking fans to have delicious food and lots of rest. She also wished for everyone to receive new year blessings and congratulate them on getting past another year and becoming a little older (maturer).

Park Seo Joon

The Gyeongseong Creature actor shared an audio, wishing the fans a happy lunar new year this morning. He said, "I hope you leave behind all the challenging moments of the past year and start the new one with a fresh mindset and good health." He took to the platform Hand to greet the fans and also share about his current whereabouts. He mentioned working on his new project, JTBC's rom-com Waiting for Gyeongdo.

Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong, who has recently been confirmed as the cast of The Moon Flows on This River, hopes for everyone's wishes to come true this year. With a bubbling energy, she asks if everyone is enjoying their time with their friends, family and other close ones. The actress wants fans to have good food, get energized and be healthy for the rest of the year. She revealed achieving 8/10 of her goals last year and wanting to share the positivity with others.

Lim Soo Jung

The South Korean actress from the same agency as Lee Min Ho, MYM Entertainment sent her new years greetings to everyone. The Single in Seoul actress revealed the last year to be challenging for her and that she looks forward to the new year. She expressed gratitude for being able to communicate with the fans through the agency's social media and asked them to stay healthy and happy.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call cast

The cast of the recently released Netflix drama– Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Ha Young, Jung Jae Kwang and Yoon Kyung Ho sent their positive energy to the fans and wished them a happy Seollal 2025. They end by saying, "See you on Netflix".

Jeon Yeo Been

The actress who is currently basking on the success of Dark Nuns, teased the fans by putting up an Instagram story with a photo of her and co-star Song Hye Kyo, holding a placard saying, "Everyone are you ready for the Lunar New Year stage greetings?" Seems like the Dark Nuns cast and crew are planning something interesting for Seollal.